Topeka Police investigating Thursday night shooting
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night.
The Topeka Police Department said the injuries were not life-threatening. TPD also confirmed officers were called to gunshots in the 400 block of SW Buchanan St. around 8:25 p.m. Though the timing is close, TPD couldn’t confirm the incidents were related.
The investigation is ongoing.
