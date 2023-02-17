Topeka clinic taking volunteers for study that could lead to cancer detection blood test

A study is looking at whether markers in the blood could signal early signs of cancer.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You could be part of finding a better way to diagnose cancer earlier.

Cotton O’Neil Clinical Research is part of a study to see if the clues are in our blood.

The Alliance Multicancer Early Detection Biobank Study is trying to determine if cancer turns up early in the blood. Dr. Daulath Singh, an oncologist/hematologist at Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, said the study will utilize samples from people diagnosed with cancer, and those who believe they are healthy.

“We compare the blood samples between these different groups to look for any markers or any signals that might indicate early signs of different cancers,” he said.

In Topeka, the study is looking for men and minority women ages 40 to 75, who have never been treated for cancer, not had an organ transplant, and are not currently pregnant.

They’d have blood drawn, answer some questions on their health and medical history, then follow up a year later for a health update and possible second blood draw.

Dr. Singh says participants are not paid, but could play a key role in one day filling the gap in finding cancers when they’re at their most treatable.

“We essentially have screenings for general population for breast cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer and lung cancer, but there are a lot of other cancers that we don’t have screening for, like stomach cancer, head and neck cancer, endometrial cancer - and by the time the majority of those cancers are diagnosed, they are mostly in their advanced stages and patients come with symptoms,” he said.

If you’re interested in learning about the study, contact the research coordinator at 785-270-4963.

The trial is in partnership with the National Cancer Institute.

