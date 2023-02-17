Stormont Vail Events Center to host title fight

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A title fight is coming to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center.

The events center is hosting “Showtime Boxing: The New Generation,” featuring Ardreal Holmes facing Ismael Villarreal in a junior middleweight title fight and Kansas heavyweight champion John Cantrell fighting Missouri champion Brandon Carmack.

The fight begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located at 1 Expocentre Dr. Tickets can be purchased on the events center’s website.

Boxers Ardreal Holmes and Ismael Villarreal say to expect a good fight with high levels of intensity.

“From what I know of showtime, they have great matchups. You know, they always have high-level fights,” said Holmes.

“If you are not used to boxing, I hope that this fight introduces you guys to boxing. Boxing is an amazing sport, and anything can happen if you support boxing,” said Villarreal.

Here is Friday evening’s list of fighters, which is subject to change:

Red CornerBlue Corner
ARDREAL HOLMES10 ROUNDS – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTSISMAEL VILLARREAL
Flint, MI, 12-0, 5 KO’sBronx, NY, 12-0, 8 KO’s
MISAEL LOPEZ10 ROUNDS – FEATHERWEIGHTSEDWARD VAZQUEZ
Denver, CO, 14-1, 5 KO’sFort Worth, TX, 13-1, 3 KO’s
KURT SCOBY8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTSJOHN MANNU
New York, NY, 10-0, 8 KO’sWantirna, Victoria, Australia, 7-0-1, 4 KO’s
JOHN CANTRELL6 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTSBRANDON CARMACK
Topeka, KS, 6-0, 6 KO’sKansas City, MO, 6-1-2, 3 KO’s
JUAN CARLOS CARRILLO8 ROUNDS – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTSROBERT BURWELL
Barranquilla, Colombia, 9-0, 7 KO’sOrlando, FL, 10-7, 3 KO’s
DAVID LOPEZ4 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTSPAUL MARTIN WALTERS JR.
Las Vegas, NV, 1-0, 1 KORiverview, FL, Pro Debut

