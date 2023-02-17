Stormont Vail Events Center to host title fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A title fight is coming to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center.

The events center is hosting “Showtime Boxing: The New Generation,” featuring Ardreal Holmes facing Ismael Villarreal in a junior middleweight title fight and Kansas heavyweight champion John Cantrell fighting Missouri champion Brandon Carmack.

The fight begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located at 1 Expocentre Dr. Tickets can be purchased on the events center’s website.

Boxers Ardreal Holmes and Ismael Villarreal say to expect a good fight with high levels of intensity.

“From what I know of showtime, they have great matchups. You know, they always have high-level fights,” said Holmes.

“If you are not used to boxing, I hope that this fight introduces you guys to boxing. Boxing is an amazing sport, and anything can happen if you support boxing,” said Villarreal.

Here is Friday evening’s list of fighters, which is subject to change:

Red Corner Blue Corner ARDREAL HOLMES 10 ROUNDS – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS ISMAEL VILLARREAL Flint, MI, 12-0, 5 KO’s Bronx, NY, 12-0, 8 KO’s MISAEL LOPEZ 10 ROUNDS – FEATHERWEIGHTS EDWARD VAZQUEZ Denver, CO, 14-1, 5 KO’s Fort Worth, TX, 13-1, 3 KO’s KURT SCOBY 8 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS JOHN MANNU New York, NY, 10-0, 8 KO’s Wantirna, Victoria, Australia, 7-0-1, 4 KO’s JOHN CANTRELL 6 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS BRANDON CARMACK Topeka, KS, 6-0, 6 KO’s Kansas City, MO, 6-1-2, 3 KO’s JUAN CARLOS CARRILLO 8 ROUNDS – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS ROBERT BURWELL Barranquilla, Colombia, 9-0, 7 KO’s Orlando, FL, 10-7, 3 KO’s DAVID LOPEZ 4 ROUNDS – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS PAUL MARTIN WALTERS JR. Las Vegas, NV, 1-0, 1 KO Riverview, FL, Pro Debut

