Seaman High School FFA celebrates National FFA Week
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National FFA Week is Feb. 18 to 25, and Seaman High School ‘s Future Farmers of America are inviting all members past and present - and anyone who supports them - to celebrate!
Students Hannah Schreiner and Daniel Biggs visited Eye on Kansas to share details of events that will take place at the school throughout the week. It culminates with their Alumni & Supporters Dinner & Silent Auction at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Sunrise Optimist building, NW 50th & Rochester Rd.
Watch the video to hear Hannah and Daniel talk about their experiences with agriculture, and some of the common misconceptions.
