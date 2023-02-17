Seaman High School FFA celebrates National FFA Week

Seaman FFA is hosting an Alumni and Supporters dinner Feb. 25.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National FFA Week is Feb. 18 to 25, and Seaman High School ‘s Future Farmers of America are inviting all members past and present - and anyone who supports them - to celebrate!

Students Hannah Schreiner and Daniel Biggs visited Eye on Kansas to share details of events that will take place at the school throughout the week. It culminates with their Alumni & Supporters Dinner & Silent Auction at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Sunrise Optimist building, NW 50th & Rochester Rd.

Watch the video to hear Hannah and Daniel talk about their experiences with agriculture, and some of the common misconceptions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

