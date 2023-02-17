PA governor fulfills Super Bowl bets with KS, MO governors’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro is fulfilling the Super Bowl 57 bets he made with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, a few days before Super Bowl 57, Governor Laura Kelly said she has made a bet with Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro. Kelly said the bet was if the Chiefs win, Shapiro must order and send soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks, and doughnuts to Kelly, if the Philadelphia Eagles win, Kelly had to send Shapiro steaks from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.

Another part of the bet was between Shapiro and Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson. The bet was that the governor of the losing team had to hang a flag of the winning team in their office and keep it there for a day.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 and Shapiro had to fulfill the bets. The governor said in a video that ordering the food for Governor Kelly hurt, while also staring at the Chiefs flag in his office.

“I just hung up after placing the final order for the food I need to send to Governor Laura Kelly in Kansas...because of course the Kansas City Chiefs beat our beloved Eagles in the super bowl by just a field goal. it hurt to make that call, but what hurts, even more, is that as I have been sitting behind this desk today...I have had to look at that — that Kansas City Chiefs flag signed by Governor Parsons and myself.”

The Pennsylvania governor concluded the video by saying he hopes for an Eagles versus Stealers match-up next year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.