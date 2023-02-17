One seriously injured Friday morning in 5-vehicle crash on I-70 in KCK

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash early Friday on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan.

The collision was reported at 6:20 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near the 7th Street Trafficway exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Volkswagen was traveling too fast while attempting to make a lane change to the left.

The Volkswagen struck a 2007 Ford Focus, which became disabled in the roadway and side-swiped a 2010 Mazda 3.

The patrol said the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck slowed to avoid the collision and was rear-ended by a 2009 Honda Civic.

The driver of Ford, Roberto Rodriguez, 56, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Jesse J. Howell, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Howell was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Mazda, Mitchell A. Donnici, 37, of Shawnee, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Donnici was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Allan F. Parisher, 55, of Pearland, Texas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Parisher was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Honda, Marcos Tabora Ponce, 31, of Kansas City, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Ponce was wearing his seat belt.

All of the drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

