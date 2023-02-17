Topeka woman arrested in connection with fleeing and eluding on I-70

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested late Thursday morning by Geary County authorities in connection with fleeing and eluding from officers, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70, about 25 miles east of Junction City.

The arrested woman was identified as Destynee L. Thomas, of Topeka.

Junction City sheriff’s officials said Thomas was arrested in connection with fleeing and eluding, along with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

