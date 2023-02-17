Manhattan residents concerned about the safety of kids in schools

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - School safety is gaining renewed attention with 7 school shootings this school year already. Manhattan residents share that concern including retired military member Richard Smith.

“There is nothing stopping someone from just stopping a car in the middle of the road and starting to shoot at kids and you’re not going to get those kids out of the way if they have a high-powered rifle,” said Smith.

College Hill Early Learning Center bought land to move its playground from the front of the building to the back, so children aren’t close to a major road. Right now, teachers keep watch for any threats, including suspicious people.

“There are adults who are stationed out there by the two exterior fence gates in the front and so no kids can get out there,” said Michele Jones, director of communication and school safety at Manhattan and Ogden schools.

With many school shootings happening across the country, many schools around the Manhattan area are looking at ways to prevent these situations such as on the playground.

“Staff can access the doors to get back in quickly if they needed to but just the location and I think that goes with every single playground we have, whether it’s at this location or any of our locations, the staff that is out there should always be paying attention to what’s happening in their surroundings,” said Jones.

Until the new playground is built, Smith proposed the school board put up a privacy screen around the current location.

“But what’s the value of a child’s life, at the expense of measure or the death of a child or multiple children, so my concern, I mean I’m not a grumpy old man who doesn’t like kids, I’m a concerned citizen who is trying to look out for the safety and well being of those kids,” said Smith.

He also mentioned building access by suggesting parents be issued cards to get inside.

“We live in a situation now where school safety is not something we can put back on the back burner anymore, school safety now is paramount, these kids deserve and need the adults in the room to protect them so the adults in the room need to start stepping up and protecting them,” said Smith.

Jones said the plan is to have the back playground done by the start of next school year.

