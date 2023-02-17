Manhattan High School goes into lockdown due to social media threat

Manhattan High School
Manhattan High School
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 says Manhattan High School went into lockdown Friday due to a threat on social media.

The district told parents after 2:30 p.m. that the school had gone into lockdown, updating shortly after that Riley County Police Department had determined the threat was unsubstantiated.

Students are being released in a controlled manner. The school asks parents to pick their children up at Sunset Cemetery, rather than the front loop.

Students are continuing to be evacuated at this time by RCPD officers and USD 383 staff.

The district continues to update the situation on its Twitter. They say more information will be released soon.

