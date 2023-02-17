Manhattan High School goes into lockdown due to social media threat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 says Manhattan High School went into lockdown Friday due to a threat on social media.

The district told parents after 2:30 p.m. that the school had gone into lockdown, updating shortly after that Riley County Police Department had determined the threat was unsubstantiated.

Students are being released in a controlled manner. The school asks parents to pick their children up at Sunset Cemetery, rather than the front loop.

Students are continuing to be evacuated at this time by RCPD officers and USD 383 staff.

Manhattan High School is currently in a lockdown due to a social media threat. RCPD is on site. Please do not come to the school. We will release more information as it becomes available. — USD 383 (@usd383) February 17, 2023

The district continues to update the situation on its Twitter. They say more information will be released soon.

