Manhattan Goodwill held ribbon cutting for grand re-opening

By Joseph Robben
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Goodwill in Manhattan held a ribbon cutting for its grand reopening today.

The Goodwill has been a shopping center for many around the Manhattan area over the past several years. The remodel offers a great atmosphere for the community to shop and gives employees a great opportunity to build on future careers. Many of the employees are excited to continue this strong family-like store.

”It just opens up an atmosphere for people to come in and shop. They’re able to find a lot of great deals but also for our employees but anybody who kind of needs a helping hand up, we’re able to provide them a job, help them build them up to whatever goals they want to set for themselves. We’re able to help lead them to that with any training that we can provide for them,” said Carla Ceja, store manager at Goodwill.

The Goodwill is located at 421 E Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan.

