Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Wednesday night crash that killed a Kansas City officer, his K-9 companion and a nearby pedestrian.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash that happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Benton Boulevard and Truman Road.

Court records state Lightfoot was traveling south on Benton in a Ford Fusion when he struck Officer James Muhlbauer’s squad car, which then rolled over and killed a nearby pedestrian. Responding medical crews said they found Muhlbauer unconscious in the police car’s driver’s seat and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died. Muhlbauer’s K-9 officer companion was dead in the patrol car’s backseat.

A male pedestrian was found dead under the squad car.

Dashcam video and vehicle system data showed Lightfoot’s Fusion ran a red light at the intersection and hit Muhlbauer’s squad car, which was traveling through a green light, according to information released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lightfoot’s Fusion was traveling over 85 miles per hour just seconds before the collision. There was a sudden decrease in speed, and the Fusion was traveling at 62 miles per hour at the moment of impact, according to court documents. Police said Lightfoot claimed his brakes had given out at the time of the crash, but vehicle system data indicated his brakes were working properly, according to the prosecutor’s office.

First responders said Lightfoot was standing outside of his vehicle when they arrived. He suffered minor injuries and was taken into police custody.

Lightfoot has not yet been assigned a court date. KCTV5 will bring you the latest on that process as information becomes available.

A conviction of involuntary manslaughter comes with the potential for 3-10 years in prison per count.

MOUNTING MEMORIAL: Flowers and stuffed animals are being laid on top of this patrol car outside of KCPD headquarters in honor of Officer Muhlbauer and Champ. 💙 pic.twitter.com/kebyxpjukB — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) February 16, 2023

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement:

“My office spoke Thursday evening with the family of our officer victim. We have not yet been able to meet with the family of our pedestrian victim prior to this filing, but we will meet soon with that victim’s family. We extend our condolences to both grieving families and the police department. We are grateful for the pace of the police department’s investigative work that allowed us to file these charges so quickly.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves addressed the public on Thursday about the deadly incident, noting Muhlbauer was a 20-year police veteran who was a beloved father and devoted husband.

KCPD put out a Facebook post with a photo showing Muhlbauer and his K-9 companion Champ. The post stated:

Rest In Peace, Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.

The partners were killed in the line of duty Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into them while they were on patrol.

Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, while K-9 Champ was with us for one year.

We hurt.

K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.