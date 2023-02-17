Kansas native, Middleton, joins K-State football staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A native Kansan returns to his home state as K-State’s wide receivers coach.

On February 16, Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman announced Matthew Middleton as the Wildcats’ new wide receivers coach.

“We are excited to have Matthew, his wife Jenna, and their four children join the K-State family,” Klieman said. “He is an energetic coach who will jump right in and develop great relationships with our receivers, offensive unit, and team as a whole. He has experience developing wide receivers into great football players and phenomenal young men, and his ties to the state of Kansas and the ability to bring him back home were added bonuses.”

Middleton brings 15 years of coaching experience with him to the Wildcat coaching staff, and comes to Manhattan after spending the last five seasons as the wide receivers coach at Kent State. Working concurrently with his collegiate jobs, Middleton also earned three Bill Walsh Minority Internships with NFL teams during the early part of training camp, working with the Chicago Bears (July 2015), Minnesota Vikings (July 2016), and Detroit Lions (July 2020).

The Kansas City, Kansas native is an alum of Bonner Springs High School and Ottawa University football. During his time as a Brave, Middleton picked up four all-conference honors – including two in 2006 as a receiver and a returner. He left the Ottawa program as the school’s all-time career receptions leader with 159.

Following his university graduation, Middleton served as the Braves’ wide receivers coach for one season to kick off his coaching career.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Ottawa in 2008 and obtained a master’s degree in recreation administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2012.

Middleton and his family are excited to be part of the K-State family.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to be a part of the amazing culture that Coach Klieman and his rooted staff have created,” Middleton said. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to serve the players, coaches, support staff, and community at Kansas State. Manhattan is a special place and is exactly what we are looking for at this time in our life. It’s great to be back home in the great state of Kansas, and we are ecstatic to officially join the Wildcat family! EMAW!”

COACHING CAREER TIMELINE

2008, Ottawa (wide receivers)

2009-10, Omaha (wide receivers/returners)

2011, Chadron State (wide receivers/returners)

2012, Kansas (graduate assistant)

2013-17, South Dakota (wide receivers/recruiting coordinator)

2018-22, Kent State (wide receivers)

2023, Kansas State (wide receivers)

