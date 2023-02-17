Kansas lawmaker says disabled ‘can’t do anything’ in House committee discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas lawmaker’s comments about people with disabilities have drawn the ire of state advocates.

“In the past I have warned past conferees about dragging the work shelters through the mud but they came up here and did anyway,” Rep. Tarwater said during a hearing for the House Commerce, Labor & Economic Development Committee. “These shelters do perform a good function for these disabilitied individuals. They are people who really can’t do anything. And if you do away with programs like that, they will rot at home. There is no place for them to go. They’re taken care of. They’re fed. They have a place to go and be functionable and they’re happy. But when we come up here and we start dragging them through the mud, I don’t support this amendment because I think we need to support those companies.”

The committee’s discussion turned to House Bill 2275, legislation that would expand eligibility for the state’s disability tax credit. Rep. Tarwater opposed an amendment that would disqualify work shelters that pay disabled workers less than minimum wage. You can see the full hearing here.

The Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities have condemned the remarks, calling them unacceptable from a state leader overseeing commercial and economic development. KCDD states people with disabilities have the right to earn proper pay for real work, and points to the group as the biggest untapped workforce in Kansas.

“Tarwater’s comments are unacceptable, derogatory and completely inappropriate,” Sara Hart Weir said. “Especially from his viewpoint as chairperson of the Kansas House Committee overseeing commerce, labor and economic development issues. People with disabilities are the largest population of individuals with untapped talent in Kansas and across the country. We should be working together with our lawmakers to advance federal and state solutions that solve the unemployment crisis in the disability community and allow individuals with disabilities to live lives of passion and opportunity - not one of poverty, discrimination and segregation. KCDD maintains a zero tolerance policy for this type of mockery and offense by anyone.”

The Disabled Rights Center of Kansas emphasized that disabled workers can thrive outside of their homes, while Chairman Rocky Nichols called for Rep. Tarwater to issue an apology, correct what he calls misstatements, and back the amendment at issue.

“Kansans with disabilities were also particularly troubled by Chairman Tarwater’s comments that without sheltered workshops they ‘will rot at home’ and ‘there is no place for them to go.’ That’s also simply not true. The truth is Kansans with disabilities go all over the state, and they are more independent today than they have been at any point in the past. People with disabilities who are not in a sheltered workshop do not “rot at home.” In fact, they thrive. They are out and about in the community. In fact, people with disabilities who work outside of sheltered workshops get paid at least minimum wage and often a lot more. Therefore, those who work outside of the sheltered workshop have significantly more disposable money to go wherever they want. They are not “rotting.” The opposite is true – they are succeeding and living the American Dream.”

