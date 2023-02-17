Guns, water and TikTok: Thursday Legislative Wrap

(KWCH)
By Melissa Brunner and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple pieces of legislation passed through the chambers of the Kansas Legislature Thursday, as lawmakers moved on gun safety, cybersecurity, and the state’s looming water crisis.

The Kansas Senate approved a bill allowing firearms safety programs in local schools. The vote was 30-8, with opponents questioning the law’s requirement that K-8 courses be based on the National Rifle Association’s “Eddie Eagle” program.

The bill now goes to the house.

The Kansas House Thursday voted 109-12 to ban TikTok from any electronic device owned or issued to a state employee. It expands an executive order Gov. Laura Kelly issued in December, which applies to executive-branch agencies. Supporters say it’s a security issue. With TikTok’s parent company based in China, Congress and more than half of US states have banned it. Those voting against the bill were concerned about naming a specific company in Kansas law. The bill now goes to the senate.

Further back in the legislative process, the House Committee on Water advanced two bills Thursday aimed at boosting the state’s water supply. One requires groundwater management districts to annual reports on water quality and quantity. The other boosts funding for water projects by $54 million. The bill now moves to the full house for debate.

