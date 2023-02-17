Friday forecast: Seasonal today, warming up this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main impacts to monitor through the weekend are slick spots on roads this morning due to yesterday’s precipitation and the fact patchy fog could develop in some areas this morning. The other impact will be an elevated fire danger threat tomorrow otherwise the next best chance for precipitation won’t occur until the 2nd half of next week.

A quiet weather pattern sets up through early next week with seasonal temperatures today and unseasonably mild temperatures through the middle part of next week before a strong cold front pushes through. Models do differ on cloud cover especially as we get into next week and the fact we will have several weak frontal boundaries pushing through during the forecast period leads to the current forecast cooler than some models are indicating. So wouldn’t be surprised if it got warmer than the forecast indicates especially Monday through Wednesday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 40s north with mid-upper 40s for most areas. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Some sun early otherwise increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday will be the nicer day this weekend with highs in the low 50s north to near 60° south and winds W/NW 5-15 mph.

Models do differ on precipitation chances next week with one model completely dry so precipitation is not a guarantee next week. A cold front pushes through at some point Wednesday night or Thursday morning which could have an impact on temperatures Thursday whether temperatures will be warmest at sunrise and get cooler through the day or just have minimal warming through the day. Bottom line it will be much colder for Thursday and Friday compared to Monday through Wednesday.

