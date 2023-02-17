Chiefs OC, Bieniemy, heading to Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Eric Bieniemy is headed for the nation’s capital.

Per Ian Rapoport, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to assume the same role in with the Washington Commanders.

Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy are finalizing a deal for him to be their new offensive coordinator. Ron Rivera’s first choice all along. Should be official tomorrow. https://t.co/f4WTR2AtDi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Bieniemy, 53, has been part of the Kansas City coaching staff since 2013 — originally starting out as the team’s running backs coach. In 2018, he was promoted to the offensive coordinator role.

During his tenure in Kansas City, Bieniemy has won two Super Bowls championships.

