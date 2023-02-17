Chiefs OC, Bieniemy, heading to Commanders

Eric Bieniemy is set to leave the Kansas City Chiefs be come the offensive coordinator of the...
Eric Bieniemy is set to leave the Kansas City Chiefs be come the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Eric Bieniemy is headed for the nation’s capital.

Per Ian Rapoport, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to assume the same role in with the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy, 53, has been part of the Kansas City coaching staff since 2013 — originally starting out as the team’s running backs coach. In 2018, he was promoted to the offensive coordinator role.

During his tenure in Kansas City, Bieniemy has won two Super Bowls championships.

