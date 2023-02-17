Dodge City Cargill plant among several facilities illegally cleaned by underage employees

This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A food safety sanitation provider is paying out for major labor violations at several facilities, including in Kansas.

The US Department of Labor says Packers Sanitation Services employed over a hundred minors to clean meat-packing plants across the country.

Among the locations investigated by federal regulators is the Cargill plant in Dodge City, Kansas, where 26 teenagers as young as 13 were found to be working. The Labor Department says the children were not only underage, but worked with hazardous chemicals and machinery at the various plants they were employed.

The Wisconsin-based Packer Sanitation Services was fined $15,000 for every minor illegally employed, totaling over $1.5 million.

The Wage and Hour Division said it found the underage employees were working with hazardous...
