2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Joshua Fosso and Porsche Shelden
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. narcotics investigation
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer

Latest News

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Cotton O’Neil Clinical Research is part of a study to see if the clues to cancer are in our...
Topeka clinic taking volunteers for study that could lead to cancer detection blood test
Cotton O’Neil Clinical Research is part of a study to see if the clues to cancer are in our...
Topeka clinic taking volunteers for study that could lead to cancer detection blood test