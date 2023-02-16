Wichita man sent to hospital after semi-truck jackknifes in oncoming traffic

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Wichita was sent to a Goodland hospital after the semi-truck he was in crossed into oncoming traffic and jackknifed.

Seconds after a previous accident, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on westbound I-70 with reports of a semi-truck that went off the road.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2001 Western Star semi-truck had been headed east on I-70 when the driver, Erik J. Trochez Izaguirre, 29, of Wichita, lost control on the icy-snow packed road.

KHP noted that the truck entered the grassy median and crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic where it jackknifed in the north ditch.

While Trochez Izaguirre escaped the crash without injury, KHP indicated that his passenger, Oscar Lopez Trochez, 50, of Wichita, sustained a possible injury and was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm arrives tonight
Wednesday night forecast: Snow storm tonight
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
FILE
New York truck driver hospitalized after rig flips in Kansas
Sommerset Cafe pies
Owners of Sommerset Cafe in Dover make careful decision to sell
Brian Stevenson (left) Francis Stadler (right).
Topeka men arrested following early-morning attempted burglary in snowstorm