Wichita man sent to hospital after semi-truck jackknifes in oncoming traffic

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Wichita was sent to a Goodland hospital after the semi-truck he was in crossed into oncoming traffic and jackknifed.

Seconds after a previous accident, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on westbound I-70 with reports of a semi-truck that went off the road.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2001 Western Star semi-truck had been headed east on I-70 when the driver, Erik J. Trochez Izaguirre, 29, of Wichita, lost control on the icy-snow packed road.

KHP noted that the truck entered the grassy median and crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic where it jackknifed in the north ditch.

While Trochez Izaguirre escaped the crash without injury, KHP indicated that his passenger, Oscar Lopez Trochez, 50, of Wichita, sustained a possible injury and was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

