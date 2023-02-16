Wednesday’s Child - Kirsten

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted – we call them our Wednesday’s Children. This week, a future teacher is in the spotlight.

Meet 16-year-old Kirsten, a beautiful young lady who has the ability to teach others. She’s often able to explain things to people in a way they can understand, and is thinking about becoming a classroom teacher when she grows up. Another career path might be childcare – she really enjoys caring for younger kids.

In her free time, Kirsten likes to color and play games like Monopoly and UNO. She’d also like to add “family time” to those activities. Kirsten would like to be adopted by a folks who provide a stable environment, lots of structure – plus the love and patience to help her thrive – and earn an “A” in life.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

