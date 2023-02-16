U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolutions to honor Kansas City Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to honor the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl Champions.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Feb. 16, that he requested unanimous consent to adopt the Senate resolution which would officially recognize the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl 57 Champions.

Sen. Moran indicated that the Senate unanimously passed the resolution he introduced alongside Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.).

