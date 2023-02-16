U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolutions to honor Kansas City Chiefs

Courtesy: Rhonda Crabtree
Courtesy: Rhonda Crabtree(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to honor the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl Champions.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Feb. 16, that he requested unanimous consent to adopt the Senate resolution which would officially recognize the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl 57 Champions.

Sen. Moran indicated that the Senate unanimously passed the resolution he introduced alongside Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

KU women fall in close matchup with West Virginia
KU women fall in close matchup with West Virginia
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Gunnar Ball
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Gunnar Ball
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Gunnar Ball
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Gunnar Ball
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
K-State women hold off Baylor in annual Pink Game