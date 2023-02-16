Two hospitalized following 3-car collision on Highway 24 caused by icy roads

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision caused by icy conditions led at least two vehicles to roll over on Highway 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Barton Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Ford F150 driven by James O. Meredith, 78, of Berryton and a 2001 Saturn S Series driven by Jacob A. Keane, 20, of Perry, were both headed west on the Highway.

KHP noted that Meredith lost control of his truck on the icy roads and collided with Keane’s Saturn. The impact caused Keane’s vehicle to crash into the median and flip on its side. From there, the Saturn hit a 2014 Dodge Challenger driven by Teresa L. Leonard, 41, of Perry, which had already been in the center median due to a previous crash.

Officials said that Meredith’s F150 had bounced off the Saturn and continued into the north ditch where it flipped several times.

KHP indicated that Meredith was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with a possible injury. The two other passengers in his truck escaped the crash without injury. Meanwhile, Keane was also taken to Stormont Vail with a possible injury.

Officials noted that Leonard had not been in her vehicle at the time of the crash. A Good Samaritan, Brian P. Shea, 53, of Topeka, who had also stopped to check on Leonard after her first collision was also uninjured in the incident.

According to KHP, everyone involved who was inside a vehicle at the time of the accident was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.