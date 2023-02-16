Topeka Police search for hot tub stolen during winter storm

By Sarah Motter
Feb. 16, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the hunt for a hot tub stolen from the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot during an ongoing winter storm.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Stormont Vail Events Center at 1 Expocentre Dr. around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that a hot tub had been stolen from the facility’s parking lot between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Officials said they do not have any suspect information to release at the moment.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

