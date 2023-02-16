Topeka Police implement walk-in reporting after overnight winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting following an overnight winter storm.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD said it will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is so much damage to a vehicle that it requires towing

TPD has encouraged all other drivers involved in accidents to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at 785-368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. to report incidents.

