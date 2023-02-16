Topeka Police implement walk-in reporting after overnight winter storm

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting following an overnight winter storm.

The Topeka Police Department announced at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, that it has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase following an overnight winter storm.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD said it will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following:

  • Injury, possible injury or death
  • Possible impairment of driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is so much damage to a vehicle that it requires towing

TPD has encouraged all other drivers involved in accidents to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at 785-368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. to report incidents.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE - Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Topeka church organizing efforts to aid home church in Turkey after quakes
FILE
$750 in damage reported after vehicle drives through Manhattan park
FILE
Teen runaway apprehended after threatening officials in Ogden
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash