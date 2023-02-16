Topeka men arrested following early-morning attempted burglary in snowstorm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are behind bars after an early-morning attempted burglary in North Topeka during an ongoing snowstorm.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, officials were called to the area of 2128 NE Meriden Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said an investigation was started and found that two suspects later identified as Brian R. Stevenson, 50, and Francis L. Stadler, 60, both of Topeka, attempted to burglarize a nearby property.

The pair was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on burglary and felony theft. Both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

