Topeka man injured after fatigue leads to collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he became fatigued at the wheel which caused him to eventually collide with a concrete wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 198.1 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by Dennis W. Reimer, 70, of Topeka, had been headed west in the second lane when he became fatigued and the SUV swerved onto the outside shoulder.

KHP noted that Reimer then overcorrected and the SUV swerved and spun across the westbound lanes of traffic. The SUV hit a concrete barrier with its front end then rotated and hit the wall a second time with the passenger’s rear side. It stopped facing east.

Officials said Reimer was treated for suspected minor injuries at the scene, he was not taken to a hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

