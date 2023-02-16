Topeka homelessness at four-year high

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent count found the number of people in Topeka experiencing homelessness at its highest in four years.

The city released results Thursday from its annual Point in Time Homeless Count. The one-day count took place Jan. 25.

It found 412 people and 322 households in Topeka and Shawnee County are experiencing homelessness. That compares to 365 people and 297 households last year, and is the highest since 401 people and 306 households in the 2020 count.

“The increase in the number of unsheltered homeless is no surprise to the Topeka/Shawnee County Homeless Task Force,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka. “It is imperative that the community works collaboratively to help address these growing numbers.”

According to the report, 59 percent of the city’s homeless are male, while 40 percent are female. Also, 157 people are unsheltered, which means they are not using any emergency shelter or transitional housing.

Information from the count is used to determine how much federal funding local governments may receive to support programs addressing homelessness.

Wright said she looks forward to working with the governing body, city manager Stephen Wade, and community partners in a collaborative effort to find long-term solutions.

The city provided more information about the 2023 numbers here.

