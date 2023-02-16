Thursday forecast: Slick roads, staying cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The combination of dry air and a wintry mix (more sleet vs snow) have brought snowfall totals down from yesterday’s forecast but that doesn’t mean impacts don’t exist especially this morning. Roads are still going to be tricky to travel on for most of northeast KS but especially areas north of I-70.

While most areas will be dry by mid-morning, areas along HWY 36 may have snow lasting through mid-afternoon leading to an additional 1-3″ after sunrise while the rest of northeast KS will get an additional Trace to 0.5″ after sunrise.



Latest road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving



Let’s be clear: While there may be some areas that don’t get as much snow as expected, we need to wait until it’s completely done before evaluating the overall forecast. I know some folks in Topeka are already commenting on the bust, the forecast was for 1-3″ so if we only end up with 0.5″ that’s still a good forecast. You can’t just look at 3″ and wonder what happened, you also have to look at 1″ or the minimum in the range for your area. Same for those in the 4-8″ range, if it’s closer to 3″ for several areas, that’s still not a bad forecast. It may not be the 8″ you may have wanted but it’s close to the minimum of 4″. Last minute factors like dry air, a wintry mix and a storm track shift makes a big difference making snowfall forecasting difficult. This was always going to be a storm system impacting far northern Kansas and southern Nebraska but any shift would have complicated those near I-70.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Snow showers/flurries possible through mid-morning for any part of northeast KS with snow continuing along HWY 36 through mid-afternoon. Decreasing clouds from northwest to southeast starting after 1pm. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds NW/N 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds southeast of the turnpike early otherwise clear for much of the night. Lows in the low-mid teens. Winds gradually diminish and become calm overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs could be stuck in the 30s along the Nebraska border due to the snow with most spots in the 40s. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

This weekend continues the warming trend: There will be more clouds Saturday vs Sunday and more wind as well with gusts 35-40 mph vs 20-25 mph on Sunday. Snowpack may still have an impact on temperatures with some areas stuck in the 40s Saturday but some areas could even reach the 60s Sunday.

Next week will remain mild despite some reinforcing cold fronts push through Monday and Tuesday afternoon otherwise it would be warmer for the high temperatures. The 2nd half of the week is when precipitation chances increase however low confidence on exact timing and details so keep checking back for updates.

