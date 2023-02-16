Three arrested in Shawnee Co. narcotics investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities arrested three people Wednesday after serving a narcotic search warrant.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says agents with its Drug Enforcement Unit, the Topeka Police Dept., and the Fugitive Warrant Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 3500 block of SW Westport Ct.

John K. Opperman, 57, Joshua Fosso, 43, and Porsche Shelden, 34, were all arrested on felony warrants. The warrants for Fosso and Shelden were from out of state. All three individuals were booked for meth possession.

Two other people were apprehended, though released pending further investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

