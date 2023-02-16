Three arrested in Shawnee Co. narcotics investigation

Joshua Fosso and Porsche Shelden
Joshua Fosso and Porsche Shelden(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities arrested three people Wednesday after serving a narcotic search warrant.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says agents with its Drug Enforcement Unit, the Topeka Police Dept., and the Fugitive Warrant Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 3500 block of SW Westport Ct.

John K. Opperman, 57, Joshua Fosso, 43, and Porsche Shelden, 34, were all arrested on felony warrants. The warrants for Fosso and Shelden were from out of state. All three individuals were booked for meth possession.

Two other people were apprehended, though released pending further investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
Winter Storm arrives tonight
Wednesday night forecast: Snow storm tonight
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in Super...
Chiefs fans turn out to celebrate championship with team
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in Super...
Chiefs players use rally to thank fans for support
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out in Kansas City for a victory parade and rally for...
Chiefs fans turn out to celebrate championship with team
The Kansas Army National Guard helped state fire investigators get some aviation training in.
Kansas Army National Guard holds aviation, K-9 training