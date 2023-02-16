Teen runaway apprehended after threatening officials in Ogden

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage runaway was apprehended after making threats to Riley Co. Police officers with what they believed to be a gun as they attempted to speak with him.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials received reports that a 16-year-old runaway boy had been seen in Ogden.

Officials said they responded and attempted to stop the teen driving a car in the 400 block of Riley Ave. As they made contact with the teen, they said he threatened officers with what appeared to be a handgun in the vehicle.

RCPD later said it was able to identify the weapon as an air pistol.

Officials said they were able to stop the teen from grabbing the weapon while it was safely secured by another officer.

RCPD noted that the teen was apprehended and processed for juvenile runaway. He was later taken for a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE - Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Topeka church organizing efforts to aid home church in Turkey after quakes
FILE
$750 in damage reported after vehicle drives through Manhattan park
FILE
Topeka Police implement walk-in reporting after overnight winter storm
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash