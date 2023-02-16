Teen runaway apprehended after threatening officials in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage runaway was apprehended after making threats to Riley Co. Police officers with what they believed to be a gun as they attempted to speak with him.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials received reports that a 16-year-old runaway boy had been seen in Ogden.

Officials said they responded and attempted to stop the teen driving a car in the 400 block of Riley Ave. As they made contact with the teen, they said he threatened officers with what appeared to be a handgun in the vehicle.

RCPD later said it was able to identify the weapon as an air pistol.

Officials said they were able to stop the teen from grabbing the weapon while it was safely secured by another officer.

RCPD noted that the teen was apprehended and processed for juvenile runaway. He was later taken for a mental health evaluation.

