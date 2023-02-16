Silver Alert canceled, missing Anthony woman located

Cindy Southern
Cindy Southern(Shawn Wheat | Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTHONY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have canceled the Statewide Silver Alert.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has canceled the Statewide Silver Alert.

The Anthony Police Department reported that the Kansas Highway Patrol located Cindy Southern near Emporia. She is safe, and is doing well. Thank you for your assistance.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday, Feb. 16, previously issued a Statewide Silver Alert at the behest of the Anthony Police Department for a woman who went missing on Wednesday.

Officials indicated that Cindy Sue Southern, 65, of Anthony was last contacted around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, as she was traveling from Anthony to Topeka with a moving truck. She was driving a 2010 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with Kansas license plate 193-RNZ. The driver of the truck last spoke to her around that time when Sothern said she was at a Casey’s General Store in Wellington.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE
Pair convicted in violent kidnapping, torture of Kansas City man
FILE
Officials respond to 2 school trespass incidents in Manhattan, one man arrested
FILE
Two hospitalized following 3-car collision on Highway 24 caused by icy roads
FILE
Topeka Police search for hot tub stolen during winter storm