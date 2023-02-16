Silver Alert canceled, missing Anthony woman located

ANTHONY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have canceled the Statewide Silver Alert.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has canceled the Statewide Silver Alert.

The Anthony Police Department reported that the Kansas Highway Patrol located Cindy Southern near Emporia. She is safe, and is doing well. Thank you for your assistance.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday, Feb. 16, previously issued a Statewide Silver Alert at the behest of the Anthony Police Department for a woman who went missing on Wednesday.

Officials indicated that Cindy Sue Southern, 65, of Anthony was last contacted around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, as she was traveling from Anthony to Topeka with a moving truck. She was driving a 2010 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with Kansas license plate 193-RNZ. The driver of the truck last spoke to her around that time when Sothern said she was at a Casey’s General Store in Wellington.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.