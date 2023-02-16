Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. offers preparedness reminders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether it’s winter weather or spring storms, it’s important to be prepared.

Jake Henry, an emergency planner with Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt., visited Eye on NE Kansas with a few reminders.

For winter weather, like we saw Thursday, Henry reminds people to have an emergency kit in their vehicle. It should include things like a blanket, water, food and first aid kit. In addition, he recommends having a weather app so you can stay informed of changing weather conditions, and be aware of sites that update road conditions.

Henry says a weather app also is important with severe storm season arriving soon. Severe Weather Awareness Week is coming up March 6 through 10, and will focus on awareness around weather risks including tornadoes, lightning, wind, hail and floods.

