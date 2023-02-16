Segment of Greater Auburndale road to close as sewer main repaired

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A segment of a road in the Greater Auburndale area will close as officials repair a sewer main.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 20, Terry’s Plumbing will completely close NW The Dr. between NW Grove and NW Hawthorne St.

Officials noted that the closure will be in place as crews work to repair a sewer main in the area.

According to the City, the closure is expected to last for about 10 days.

