Scholar Athlete of the Week - Gunnar Ball

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable-Damher Scholar Athlete of the Week is Gunnar Ball of Perry-Lecompton High School.

Gunnar plays football, basketball, and baseball for the Kaws; and runs track. When he’s not training, he participates in National Honor Society, FFA, and musical cast member.

Gunnar wants to take his 4.0 GPA to Washburn University, where he plans to major in business and finance.

