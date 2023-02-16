RCPD latest agency to enter emergency accident reporting amidst winter storm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. is the latest agency to enter an emergency accident reporting phase as a winter storm continues to rage on.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, that it has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase as road conditions continue to deteriorate. It said it has already responded to three separate crashes as snow continues to fall.

RCPD noted that EARP is implemented when a high number of accidents happen due to weather-related circumstances. When the phase is in effect, drivers do not need to report crashes immediately as long as it meets the following:

No injuries

Not a hit-and-run

No DUI or suspected alcohol or drug-related crimes

Insurance and contact information is exchanged

Property damage is more than $1,000

RCPD indicated that residents are required to report crashes within 48 hours and as EARP is lifted, they will be required to report it in person at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd. All parties are required to be present when the crash is reported.

Officials also said that if property damage is less than $1,000 the accident does not need to be reported. If there are injuries, a hit-and-run incident or a DUI incident, residents should immediately call the police to report it.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.