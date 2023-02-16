Pair convicted in violent kidnapping, torture of Kansas City man

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been convicted in the violent kidnapping and torture of a man in Kansas City whose girlfriend they believed stole their drug money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, Feb. 16, that a federal jury convicted David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, and James Michael Poterbin, 46, of Edwardsville, in relation to the 2019 torture of a victim in Kansas City.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial indicate that Carr and Poterbin supplied methamphetamine that was then sold in the Kansas City metro area. In April 2019, the two kidnapped the boyfriend of a woman they had mistakenly believed had stolen their drug money.

Officials noted that Carr and Poterbin bound the victim with zip ties and duct-taped a shirt to his head. They pistol-whipped him multiple times, smashed his fingers, beat him with blunt objects, shot him in the legs and forced a co-conspirator to stab him. They then wrapped him in plastic and left him alone in a house.

During the torture, officials said the pair used the victim’s phone to contact his girlfriend and demand money in exchange for his release.

A few days after the victim was released, court documents indicate that Carr ordered a co-conspirator to “burn the house to the ground,” which he did.

A jury found Carr and Poterbin guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Sentencing hearings have been scheduled for 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 1 before U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson. They both face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE
Officials respond to 2 school trespass incidents in Manhattan, one man arrested
Cindy Southern
Silver Alert canceled, missing Anthony woman located
FILE
Two hospitalized following 3-car collision on Highway 24 caused by icy roads
FILE
Topeka Police search for hot tub stolen during winter storm