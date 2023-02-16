Pair convicted in violent kidnapping, torture of Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been convicted in the violent kidnapping and torture of a man in Kansas City whose girlfriend they believed stole their drug money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, Feb. 16, that a federal jury convicted David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, and James Michael Poterbin, 46, of Edwardsville, in relation to the 2019 torture of a victim in Kansas City.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial indicate that Carr and Poterbin supplied methamphetamine that was then sold in the Kansas City metro area. In April 2019, the two kidnapped the boyfriend of a woman they had mistakenly believed had stolen their drug money.

Officials noted that Carr and Poterbin bound the victim with zip ties and duct-taped a shirt to his head. They pistol-whipped him multiple times, smashed his fingers, beat him with blunt objects, shot him in the legs and forced a co-conspirator to stab him. They then wrapped him in plastic and left him alone in a house.

During the torture, officials said the pair used the victim’s phone to contact his girlfriend and demand money in exchange for his release.

A few days after the victim was released, court documents indicate that Carr ordered a co-conspirator to “burn the house to the ground,” which he did.

A jury found Carr and Poterbin guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Sentencing hearings have been scheduled for 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 1 before U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson. They both face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

