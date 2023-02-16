Owners of Sommerset Cafe in Dover make careful decision to sell

Sommerset Cafe pies
Sommerset Cafe pies
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of the Sommerset Cafe in Dover have made the careful decision to sell the business so its doors may remain open to the community.

The owners of the Sommerset Cafe in Dover, Case Bolze and Teressa Green, took to Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to share some somber news with the community - they have carefully decided to sell the business.

“If you have gotten to know us, you know the decision has been very difficult for us,” the Bolze and Green said. “But we know that at this time, it is the right one.”

The pair thanked the community for helping them understand what that truly means and appreciate the relationships they have been able to build. They said Angela will continue her pie-baking responsibilities, as will the rest of the staff in their usual capacity.

The last day Sommerset Cafe will remain under current management will be Feb. 26, which means two more Thursday pizza nights and two more Friday nights.

Bolze and Green noted that Sommerset Cafe’s new ownership will allow its doors to stay open as it continues to serve the community as it has for many years through many different owners.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm arrives tonight
Wednesday night forecast: Snow storm tonight
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE
Wichita man sent to hospital after semi-truck jackknifes in oncoming traffic
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
FILE
New York truck driver hospitalized after rig flips in Kansas
Brian Stevenson (left) Francis Stadler (right).
Topeka men arrested following early-morning attempted burglary in snowstorm