Owners of Sommerset Cafe in Dover make careful decision to sell

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of the Sommerset Cafe in Dover have made the careful decision to sell the business so its doors may remain open to the community.

The owners of the Sommerset Cafe in Dover, Case Bolze and Teressa Green, took to Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to share some somber news with the community - they have carefully decided to sell the business.

“If you have gotten to know us, you know the decision has been very difficult for us,” the Bolze and Green said. “But we know that at this time, it is the right one.”

The pair thanked the community for helping them understand what that truly means and appreciate the relationships they have been able to build. They said Angela will continue her pie-baking responsibilities, as will the rest of the staff in their usual capacity.

The last day Sommerset Cafe will remain under current management will be Feb. 26, which means two more Thursday pizza nights and two more Friday nights.

Bolze and Green noted that Sommerset Cafe’s new ownership will allow its doors to stay open as it continues to serve the community as it has for many years through many different owners.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.