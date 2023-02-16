One arrested after leading officials on chase in blizard-like conditions

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after leading officials in Geary and Wabaunsee counties on a chase through hazardous road conditions that included blowing snow and ice.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office that just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, officials were notified about a high-speed chase that started in Geary Co. Deputies from Geary Co. and the Kansas Highway Patrol were chasing a white Ford Explorer.

Officials indicated that the SUV had sped east on I-70 towards Wabaunsee Co. as blowing snow and ice impacted road conditions.

Corporal Jon Sumner said he immediately responded and was able to stop the fleeing SUV with a spike strip near mile marker 324. The intervention deflated the vehicle’s tires and prevented the chase from continuing further into the county as hazardous driving conditions continued.

Officials noted that they then conducted a felony traffic stop and arrested the driver without incident. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the chase.

The suspect was then taken back to Geary Co. and booked into jail.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect or the circumstances of the pursuit.

