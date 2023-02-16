Officials warn of slick conditions around the Capital City following snowstorm

Officials have warned residents of Northeast Kansas that road conditions following an overnight snowstorm are slick and drivers should take caution.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned residents of Northeast Kansas that road conditions following an overnight snowstorm are slick and drivers should take caution.

Kansas Highway Patrol Capitol Police Officer Jose warned residents of Topeka on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, that Interstate 70 has multiple slick spots in the area, as well as many roads within the city.

Officer Jose warned drivers to slow down, give themselves extra space, focus on driving and buckle up.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive Alert System indicates around 8:30 a.m. that roads in the area remain partially covered with snow and ice or are seasonal but are not clear. It does not show that any state roadways have been closed as a result of any accidents.

Multiple slide-offs not resulting in injuries were reported in the Topeka area.

