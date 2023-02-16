Officials respond to 2 school trespass incidents in Manhattan, one man arrested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As officials braved a winter storm, they responded to two separate incidents that involved a man trespassing on school property with students present.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, officials were called to Manhattan-Ogden USD 383′s Anthony Middle School in Manhattan with reports of a suspicious man in the building as students arrived.

Officials indicated that the man, later identified as Samuel Osenga, 22, of Manhattan, had been stopped by school staff, was directed to the office and asked to leave, however, he refused. Ultimately, the school staff called the police to come to investigate.

During this time, RCPD indicated that students were held in their classrooms until the incident was resolved. Before officers arrived, however, Osenga vacated the school.

RCPD said they found Osenga later in the parking lot of University Christian Church, which also operates a preschool. He told officials he had been searching for his father. During this time, they said he was respectful and cordial.

At the request of USD 383, officials noted that he was barred from all district-owned property and activities.

Then, around 9:30 a.m., officials were called to Amanda Arnold Elementary when it was reported Osenga had again entered a school. They quickly responded and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on criminal trespass.

Officials noted that Osenga was not in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest and they have no reason to believe he had intentions of harming any students.

