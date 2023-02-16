No rest for the weary: KC sports leaders prep for busy months ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The football season in Kansas City is officially complete as the parade confetti and balloons are cleared off the streets. But the new year starts in just two months with the NFL Draft at Union Station.

Hundreds of thousands of people took over downtown Kansas City, lining the streets from 6th Street and Grand Avenue to Union Station to witness the parade of champions. Now, we will get to see that again but with fans of every NFL organization coming to town to see what we’ve got to offer.

The Kansas City Chiefs leadership team including Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt hit on the impact that’ll have this year at the parade Wednesday that all eyes will set on KC to see -- the home of the world champs.

The NFL Draft is set for April 27-29 with events planned on the north lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial by the Liberty Memorial -- and really all over downtown as businesses and organizations take advantage of the mass public.

The NFL Draft will be free for the public to attend.

KC Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson told us when the picture renderings of the scene at Union Station came out last week, that she predicts around $120 million to $150 million in an economic lift for this huge production.

Also coming up in our city, of course, is the FIFA World Cup in 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium. Joining the likes of Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and Toronto to name a few host cities. Reports show an estimated 6.8 million tourists visited host cities in 2018.

Sticking to the pitch locally, The Sporting KC season starts next Saturday and the Kansas City Current season starts on March 25.

We’re only weeks away from the madness in March for college basketball.

The MIAA celebrates 20 years of league championships inside the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown KC. The 2023 MIAA Basketball Championship is set for March 1-5.

Then it’s the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Championship in town at the T-Mobile Center from March 8-11. The Midwest Regional Round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament will be at T-Mobile later in the month on the 24th and 26th.

Kansas currently sits atop the league at 21-5 on the year and Kansas State is at the 5th spot as of Thursday morning.

Then we’ve got the Women’s Big 12 Championship tournament from March 9-12 at Municipal Auditorium. KU is in 7th place in the standings and K-State is in 9th.

T-Mobile Center will also be the host of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2024 and the Women’s Volleyball Championships in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.