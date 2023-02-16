New York truck driver hospitalized after rig flips in Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver from New York after his rig flipped over along an interstate in Western Kansas most likely due to icy road conditions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 12 on westbound I-70 about 5 miles west of Goodland with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Muhammad Abusufyan, 37, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had been headed west on the interstate.

For an unknown reason - most likely icy road conditions -, KHP noted that the semi went into the grassy median and flipped.

Officials indicated that Abusufyan sustained possible injuries and had complained of pain at the scene. He was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center via ambulance. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.