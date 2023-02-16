Mulvane Art Museum to close for nearly a year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mulvane Art Museum will be closing its doors for one year to complete renovations starting June 2023.

Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum has decided to close on June 5, 2023, to make upgrades to the HVAC system, so the museum can continue to maintain a proper environment that can preserve its art collection.

The renovations are expected to take seven months. Once crews finish the renovations, the museum is setting its reopening date for the spring of 2024. An exact date has not been announced yet.

“Maintaining the correct levels of temperature and humidity is the first line of defense for preserving and caring for any museum collection,” says Connie Gibbons, director of the Mulvane. “We have invested thousands of dollars in the last five years to perform conservation on artwork; the improvements to the Mulvane will ensure that these works are here for the next 100 years and beyond.”

During that time, the Rita Blitt Gallery will stay open to the public, as well as some exhibitions and programs planned for the community.

When the museum reopens in the spring, the museum will officially celebrate its 100 years of providing art, educational programs, and exhibitions to the region. Two exhibitions the museum currently has on display include an exhibit featuring art from Rachel Epp Buller called “Invitations to Listen,” and a collection of Japanese woodblock prints in an exhibit called “Clear Water: Encountering Mokuhanga.”

Until the art museum closes for renovations, it is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Washburn’s ArtLab is temporarily closed at this time.

To find more information about the art museum, you can call 785-670-1124 or go to the Mulvane Art Museum’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.