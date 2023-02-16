Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region

By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools, businesses, and more to close its doors for the day or have delayed start to the day.

Governor’s Offices

First, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered state office buildings under her jurisdiction to delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. — citing the concern for hazardous road conditions. The area is expecting several inches of snow with intense winds making travel difficult.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, we are delaying the opening of state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday morning,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Please exercise extreme caution if driving this evening or tomorrow morning, give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely, and stay safe and warm.”

The declaration will apply to all non-essential state employees in any executive branch agencies within Shawnee county that are also under the authority of the Governor. This does not include employees with the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, and the Legislative Branch of government.

It will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and will end at 9:59 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

During that time, the governor’s office said that any essential employees must report to work normally.

City of Topeka Offices

Employees with the City of Topeka will also have a delayed start due to inclement weather on Thursday.

City offices are announced to be opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday, including the Topeka Municipal Court and Probation offices. The Municipal Court’s morning docket has been canceled, but the afternoon dockets will continue as scheduled.

Fort Riley

The area of Ft. Riley will also be delayed by two hours on Thursday.

The military base listed the following centers and operations under its care that will be delayed Thursday:

  • Child Development Centers will open at 8 a.m.
  • Fitness centers will open at 9 a.m. The 24-hour fitness centers, Whitside and Craig, will remain open.
  • Irwin Army Community Hospital will operate on a normal schedule. Patients who need to cancel or reschedule appointments can call 785-239-3627.
  • Dental clinics will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Fort Riley Commissary and Post Exchange facilities will open at 10 a.m.
  • The monthly post-retirement ceremony is now scheduled for 2 p.m. at King Field House.

If you are a soldier, family member, or civilian professional with questions or concerns, you can find out more at Ft. Riley’s Facebook page or FT. Riley’s website. On the website just click on advisories for updated information. Ft. Riley employees have been asked to maintain contact with their chain of command and supervisor for any updates.

For more on the latest closings in your area, you can go to WIBW’s closings page for updates.

