Manhattan-Ogden’s assistant superintendent announced

The Manhattan-Ogden school district, Unified School District 383, has named its new assistant superintendent — Mr. Nathan Downs.(Manhattan-Ogden USD 383)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan-Ogden school district, Unified School District 383, has named a new assistant superintendent.

Mr. Nathan Downs will take over as the assistant superintendent on July 1, 2023. He will be replacing the previous assistant, Eric Reed, who will become the district’s superintendent the same day — July 1.

Before Downs was announced as the assistant superintendent, he served USD 475 in Junction City as the executive director of special education since 2018. Before that, Downs was the special education coordinator for the Junction City district.

“Over the last two decades, I have devoted my life to serving the needs of our students, staff, and families within the Flint Hills in public education,” states Downs. “I am humbled and excited to be blessed with the opportunity to continue doing so as the Assistant Superintendent for Manhattan-Ogden School District.”

Downs education includes a Bachelor of Art and master’s degree in psychology from Pittsburg State University, along with a master’s in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Downs started his career as a school psychologist in Wamego and even served as a school psychologist for the Manhattan-Ogden district for some time.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Downs as Assistant Superintendent of USD 383,” states Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade. “Mr. Downs impressed the interview committee with his understanding of what it takes to improve a complex educational system, as well as his record of success in areas important to USD 383 and the Manhattan-Ogden community.”

The previous superintendent, Dr. Marvin Wade, announced his retirement in November of 2022. Effective July 1, 2023.

