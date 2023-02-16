KU women fall in close matchup with West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team fell to West Virginia Wednesday in a close one, losing 62-60, despite a late rally.

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson had the chance to tie the game in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, but her shot narrowly crawled off of the rim. The missed shot was her only miss of the night.

Jackson led all Jayhawks in scoring with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Kansas is now 16-8 on the season, with their conference record now showing 6-7.

Their next game is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at home against No. 15 Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

