Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash

A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a pedestrian.(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown, David Pinter and Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a pedestrian.

The officer was on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard around 10:15 p.m., when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle. The crash caused a secondary collision with a pedestrian, who was declared dead at the scene. The police dog also died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The officer was critically injured, and transported to a local hospital. Police said doctors made every effort to save the officer, but he died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

The Accident Investigation Section is completing the accident reconstruction, and the investigation will be led by the Traffic Investigation Section.

The police officer and the driver taken into custody have not yet been identified, but KCPD said the officer was a 20-year veteran of the department and had been assigned to the K-9 Unit for nearly three years. The K-9 officer was a one-year veteran of the department.

KCPD said Police Chief Stacey Graves will be addressing the media sometime Thursday morning to speak about the deadly incident.

“Please keep the officer’s family, the pedestrian’s family and the whole Kansas CIty, MO, Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible tragedy,” said a statement released by the department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm arrives tonight
Wednesday night forecast: Snow storm tonight
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE
Wichita man sent to hospital after semi-truck jackknifes in oncoming traffic
FILE
New York truck driver hospitalized after rig flips in Kansas
Sommerset Cafe pies
Owners of Sommerset Cafe in Dover make careful decision to sell
Brian Stevenson (left) Francis Stadler (right).
Topeka men arrested following early-morning attempted burglary in snowstorm