Kansas broadcasters advocate for broadcast legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas broadcasters were at the capitol building on Wednesday to speak up to lawmakers about specific issues they would like resolved in the broadcast industry and advocate for one particular piece of legislation that could benefit radio broadcasters.

According to the president of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, Allison Mazzei, the Kansas State High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) has an agreement with a national company that prohibits radio broadcasters from covering the games. Mazzei even says that sometimes if the company decides to not stream a certain game — then friends and families of the players do not have the opportunity to view the game from home.

“Currently, the Kansas State High School Athletics Association has an exclusive agreement with a national company that prohibits our local broadcasters from covering those games,” said Mazzei. “So, in some cases when the national company decides not to stream — no one is allowed to cover the game. So, friends and families of student-athletes aren’t able to watch [live stream]. So, we just want [a] free market — an equal right to stream post-season athletics.”

However, there is a bill being discussed — Senate Bill 13 — that would enable radio broadcasters to stream post-season athletics and KAB is advocating for its approval in the Senate.

“These broadcasters are local members of their communities,” said Mazzei. “They cover these kids and their sports all season long. Not only athletics — they are also streaming concerts [and] parades, they are there, and they are local and to deny them the right to cover the post-season events isn’t fair. They also allow opportunities for students who are interested in broadcast to cover athletics and those students are also denied the opportunity to cover the post-season events. So, we just think that local sports should be covered by local broadcasters.”

