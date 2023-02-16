K-State women hold off Baylor in annual Pink Game

Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State women’s basketball squad won big at home Wednesday against Baylor, winning 87-68 in their annual Play 4 Kay Pink Game.

Two Wildcats ended up scoring 20+ points. Guard Gabby Gregory led with 26 pts. and guard Serena Sundell ended with 20.

The team now holds a record of 15-11, with a Big 12 record of 4-9.

K-State will head to Fort Worth, TX Saturday to face TCU. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

