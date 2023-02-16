Historic Jayhawk Theatre hosting movies, music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From movies to music, Topeka’s Historic Jayhawk Theatre has several fun events this week.

Jeff Carson with Jayhawk Theatre and Zachary Carr who’s performing with The Entertainment joined Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

First up is a Throwback Thursday Cinema Night. The theatre will host a showing of Legally Blonde at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets are $10, and may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sneak-peek-throwback-thursday-cinema-legally-blonde.

Carson said the movie nights will be a monthly event.

Friday, the theatre is hosting a benefit concert for Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries. Carr and other area musicians formed the band The Entertainment, and will provide the entertainment for the night! The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Tickets are $5 at the door and people are encouraged to bring canned food donations for the mission.

The Historic Jayhawk Theatre is located at 720 SW Jackson St. in Topeka.

